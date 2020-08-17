World

Crowds Of People Attend Water Park Music Festival In Wuhan Without Masks

Partygoers crowded in a water park for a music festival in Wuhan, China, over this past weekend, according to Agence France-Presse.

Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was full of people in inflatable tubes attending an electronic music festival, AFG reported Monday. Few people were seen wearing masks. 

Wuhan is where coronavirus is believed to have originated, and was under a 76-day lockdown to slow the spread of the virus. The water park has reportedly capped attendance at 50% to mitigate the likelihood of overcrowding, although that appeared to not deter many people from social distancing.

No one in the crowd appeared to be wearing face masks, either, according to AFG. The park also offered a 50% off discount for female visitors. 

Researchers at the Harvard Medical School said in June that new data could indicate the coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China in summer or fall of 2019, much earlier than previously believed. China has faced criticism for covering up the severity of the virus in the early stages of the outbreak.(RELATED: Annual 9/11 Light Tribute in New York Cancelled Due To Coronavirus)