See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” is in the books, and we now have the best GIFs from “Meaner Than Evil.”

The ninth episode of season three was absolutely electric from start to finish. The ranch crew took care of Wade Morrow in horrific fashion, Walker is all after cutting the brand off of Morrow’s chest and now it’s time to take care of Roarke. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

The GIFs from “Meaner Than Evil” didn’t disappoint at all. Let’s dive right in!

1) Walker talks about being an expert on death.

2) Teeter and Colby are alive but in rough shape!

3) Rip brings Walker to Kayce, where everyone reaches an understanding of how they’re going to proceed forward.

4) Will and Beth have it out in the latter’s former office.

5) Jamie meets his father and looks him in the eyes.

6) John has a lesson for his son on dealing with evil.

7) The entire bunkhouse gets branded after killing Wade Morrow. They’re now all in for life.

There you have it, folks! Those were all the best GIFs from “Meaner than Evil.” Now, we wait for the season finale this Sunday.

I couldn’t be more excited! It’s been a great season, and I can’t wait to find out what comes next.