Watch A Special Inside Look At The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’

A special inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode “Meaner than Evil” has been released.

The ninth episode of season three aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it was incredible from start to finish. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

We saw the entire crew kill Wade Morrow, Walker is back on the ranch and all hell is going to break loose with going after Roarke.

Watch the special inside look below. Fans are going to love it.

The Dutton brand of justice was on full display in “Meaner Than Evil.” #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/B4xAXNs04E — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 17, 2020

I still can’t get over how wild “Meaner than Evil” was from the opening scene through the closing moment. That was an all-time “Yellowstone” killing.

They hung Wade, but not before Walker cut off his brand. Just absolute brutality from Rip.

Now, we wait for the final episode of season three, and I couldn’t be more excited. If episode nine was a preview of where we’re going, then the finale should be even crazier.

We’re off to the races and the bodies are dropping!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the last “Yellowstone” episode for a long time. I hope you guys are all as excited as I am!

It’s going to be a glorious night!