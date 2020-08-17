Head Of Young Democrats Of Maryland Found Dead After Missing For More Than A Week

President of the Young Democrats of Maryland Joseph Kitchen was found dead in Washington, DC after being missing since Aug. 8, according to The Associated Press.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Officer Carmelo Rodriguez responded to a call on Sunday around 4 p.m. that Kitchen had been found unconscious and not breathing in an apartment, according to an MPD report obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (Related: Maryland Man Arrested After Setting Fire To Police Car Outside Supreme Court)

Prince George’s County police announced Kitchen’s death Sunday night after previously asking on Saturday for the public’s help finding him, according to the AP.

Kitchen went missing on Aug. 8 after last being seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, the AP reported. He was 34-years-old.

“With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed,” The Maryland Democratic Party tweeted Sunday.



“Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats of Maryland. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen,” the organization added.

The Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into Kitchen’s death, the AP reported.

The Young Democrats of Maryland did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

