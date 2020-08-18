Rece Davis Suggests P5 Teams Permanently Move To A 10-Game Conference Schedule

ESPN star Rece Davis wants college football teams playing as many conference games as possible.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC and SEC have both shifted to 10-game conference schedules. The Big 12 is doing a 9+1 format, and the Big 10 and PAC-12 aren’t playing football at all. The face of college football on ESPN thinks 10 conference games is the way it should stay forever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Davis said the following Monday night during the SEC’s schedule reveal, according to Saturday Down South:

I’ve been a proponent of this before the pandemic. I think this is the way it should be. They should play 10 conference games, and they should do it every year, pandemic or not…I think this is the wave of the future, and I hope that this is something the SEC adopts permanently.

I’ve said the exact same thing. There’s no reason to not do 10 conference games. It’s a win for everyone involved.

Fans want to see the toughest games possible, and a 10-game conference format with two non-conference games accomplishes that goal.

You get 10 league games, a great non-conference game and then a cupcake. That format beats the hell out of playing eight conference games and then a few directional schools.

Something tells me that once SEC fans see how awesome 10 conference games can be, we’re never going back to playing only eight.

The Big 10 was going to shift to 10 games before canceling during the coronavirus pandemic, and I hope we do it going forward. The B1G already plays nine conference games, and adding one more shouldn’t be a problem at all.

At the end of the day, fans want to watch games between powerhouses. We don’t want to watch games between a P5 team and a directional school.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the plan. I’m guessing that most of you will agree with my assessment of the situation.