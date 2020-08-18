Air Force Investigates Possible Drone Spotted Flying Near Air Force One

The Air Force is investigating an incident where a drone may have flown close to Air Force One while President Donald Trump was on board Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The president was returning to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., after golfing in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the WSJ, when reporters on board noticed a small object in the air close to the president’s plane. (Related: Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Shot At Over Virginia, Crew Member Injured)

“@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1. Shortly before, while descending, we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert,” Agence France-Presse White House correspondent Sebastian Smith said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1. Shortly before, while descending,we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert. pic.twitter.com/roDFgpp4XH — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 16, 2020

Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News referred to Smith when noting the possible drone was nearly hit while trying to land at Joint Base Andrews, according to a Twitter post.

Multiple people on AF1 saw what appeared to be a drone just below the plane as we were descending toward Joint Base Andrews. We came very close to hitting it, per @SebastianAFP, who had a window seat. pic.twitter.com/WVbxT9ckG7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2020



The incident is currently being investigated, according to a White House Military Office and 89th Airlift Wing statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The 89th Airlift Wing is aware of the report. The matter is under review. The 89th Airlift Wing’s C-32A aircraft landed safely without incident,” according to the statement.

The 89th Airlift Wing is located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland and is part of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, according to the Joint Base Andrews website.

