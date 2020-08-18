Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders For President At DNC, Doesn’t Even Mention Joe Biden

Both former union president Bob King and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for President of the United States on Tuesday night, presenting a procedural bump to Vice President Joe Biden’s nomination as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Ocasio-Cortez has long been a progressive firebrand within the Democratic Party, and endorsed Sanders during the Democratic presidential primary. Ocasio Cortez did not mention Biden during her nominating speech.

Tuesday’s proceedings also included a roll call which, according to NBC, is an “archaic procedure” in which candidates that won sufficient support in the primaries can then be nominated for president.

“I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for President of the United States of America,” AOC said in a recorded video to the DNC. (RELATED: Polls Show Biden Opening Up Double-Digit Leads Over Sanders Nationally And In Michigan)

It was previously reported that Ocasio Cortez would be addressing the DNC as a member of Sanders’ nominating group. Sanders dropped out of the DNC in April, after more establishment Democrats consolidated around Biden.

Following the speech, Ocasio Cortez tweeted that she extends her “deepest congratulations” to Biden, and that she was asked to second the nomination for Sanders for roll call.