Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Nominates Bernie Sanders For President At DNC, Doesn’t Even Mention Joe Biden

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Both former union president Bob King and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for President of the United States on Tuesday night, presenting a procedural bump to Vice President Joe Biden’s nomination as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Ocasio-Cortez has long been a progressive firebrand within the Democratic Party, and endorsed Sanders during the Democratic presidential primary. Ocasio Cortez did not mention Biden during her nominating speech.

Tuesday’s proceedings also included a roll call which, according to NBC, is an “archaic procedure” in which candidates that won sufficient support in the primaries can then be nominated for president.

“I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for President of the United States of America,” AOC said in a recorded video to the DNC. (RELATED: Polls Show Biden Opening Up Double-Digit Leads Over Sanders Nationally And In Michigan)

It was previously reported that Ocasio Cortez would be addressing the DNC as a member of Sanders’ nominating group. Sanders dropped out of the DNC in April, after more establishment Democrats consolidated around Biden.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference to introduce legislation to transform public housing as part of their Green New Deal proposal outside the U.S. Capitol November 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. The liberal legislators invited affordable housing advocates and climate change activists to join them for the announcement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following the speech, Ocasio Cortez tweeted that she extends her “deepest congratulations” to Biden, and that she was asked to second the nomination for Sanders for roll call.

 