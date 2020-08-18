REPORT: Army And BYU Will Play In Football Sept. 19 At West Point

Army and BYU will reportedly play each other this upcoming football season.

According to the Time Herald-Record, the Cougars and Black Knights will meet Sept. 19 at Michie Stadium at West Point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BYU Football has officially announced that they have added Army to the 2020 schedule, which will be played on Sept. 19th. This means the Cougs now have five games on the schedule.#BYUSN pic.twitter.com/kpsovwVLI4 — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) August 18, 2020

This is going to be a very fun game during the 2020 season, and I love the fact that Army and BYU are both pushing forward with playing football.

When the Big 10 cowered in fear and hid in the basement, these programs kept grinding it out to make sure a season happened, and they deserve to be applauded for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

How wild is it that BYU playing Army is something that would have drawn minor interest in previous years, and is now major news during the coronavirus pandemic?

That’s how desperate people are for football. Given all the cancellations, every single game that gets scheduled and played is a victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

We might have to circle this one on our calendars for September. I’ll take any football I can get, and a game between these historic teams will be a very fun one.