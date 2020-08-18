Baylor Will Play Louisiana Tech In Football September 12

Baylor will play Louisiana Tech in football in September.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Bulldogs will travel to Waco September 12 to play the Bears in Baylor’s only non-conference game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12

This isn’t a bad game at all, especially given the fact that it’s happening before the SEC schedule starts.

Everyone wants to know how Baylor will be now that Dave Aranda is running the show, and LA. Tech should provide an early tough challenge.

While it’s certainly not a game that is going to light the world on fire, I think we can all agree that we’re running out of options down the stretch.

With games being canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, we have to be willing to take whatever we can get.

There’s no doubt that I’d gladly sit down and watch Baylor and LA. Tech battle it out September 12.

The schedules are truly starting to come along nicely. It’s good to see some people still have the courage to play football.