Report: Britney Spears Wants Her Dad Out As Sole Conservator

Britney Spears is reportedly done with having her father, Jamie Spears, be the sole conservator in her conservatorship.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in a piece published Tuesday, the 38-year-old pop singer’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham, said the “Womanizer” hitmaker is “strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker also requested “to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role,” likely a bank, per the outlet. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

Spears‘ attorney went on to share that she “strongly prefers” that her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year,” after Britney’s father had to step away from the role due to health issues and an alleged altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston.

The court docs also make it clear that the pop star has no desire to end her conservatorship as fans have previously speculated with the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

“Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent,” Ingham explained.

The court documents also said that Britney has no “desire … to perform at this time. We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.”

As previously reported, Spears’ father, served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the Blast.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday.