Chuck Schumer Says Senate Will Make ‘Bold And Dramatic Change’ If Democrats Win Back Power During Democratic Convention Speech

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out some of an agenda he hopes to implement if Democrats take back control of the Senate in November during his Tuesday Democratic National Convention speech.

Schumer gave his speech with the Statue of Liberty in the background and said that if Democrats regain their majority in the Senate that they will implement many of the issues they have been pushing for and focus on mentioned changes to the Supreme Court.

“If we’re going to win this battle for the soul of our nation, Joe can’t do it alone. Democrats must take back the Senate. We will stay united, from Sanders and Warren, to Manchin and Warner—and with our unity, we will bring bold and dramatic change to our country,” Schumer said.

“And, beckoned by the lady behind us, we will reform our immigration system so that immigrants yearning to breathe free will at last become American citizens,” Schumer continued. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Says He’ll Vote Against Democratic Party Platform Because It Doesn’t Include ‘Medicare For All’)

Schumer also said if Democrats regain control of the Senate they will focus on fighting racism and restoring the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Romney Squashes Speculation He’s The Mystery Pro-Biden Republican Speaking At DNC Convention)

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 17 through August 20, 2020.