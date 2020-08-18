Nick Saban Tells People It’s Smart To Wear A Mask, Says ‘Democracy Is Great’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants people to wear a mask.

As we near the start of the college football season, everyone is doing what they can to make sure games happen. Saban reminded people late Monday that wearing a mask is a smart option during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The six-time national champion coach said the following in part, according to Sports Illustrated:

I think democracy is great and I think people that have all these freedoms I think that’s all great but I think there’s one thing that is probably a common denominator that really makes all that work and that’s that people have great moral integrity in the choices and decisions that they make. I’m not criticizing anybody here but a lot of people have asked that we wear masks when we’re in public — when we’re in crowds, when we’re in large groups of people, that we keep [a] social distance — I don’t think they’re doing that just for the heck of it. I think there’s a reason for it.

You can read his full statement below.

Saban’s response to students not wearing masks is worth repeating pic.twitter.com/BIc8S0qg4I — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) August 18, 2020

Two major takeaways from Saban’s comments. I’ve always argued that I’ll wear a mask if it helps at all to save college football.

Even before the Big 10 stole my upcoming season in the fall, I’ve always said I’ll wear a mask if there’s a 0.00001% chance it makes an impact.

I regularly wear one while I’m in the store. It’s a small price to pay if it helps save football at all. After all, we’re in the middle of a war. Sacrifices have to be made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Secondly, Nick Saban going on the record to let people know that he loves democracy is laugh-out-loud funny.

The dude runs Alabama with an iron fist, and it’s the reason why he has six national title rings.

There is zero chance Nick Saban is leaving team decisions up to a democratic vote. That’d be a terrible idea. He’s making his call and rolling with it.

That’s the way it’s been, the way it is and the way it’ll be going forward. The man wins titles, and he doesn’t do it by letting 100 players vote 100 different ways.

It’s good to see Saban dropping great quotes in August! I can’t wait to see what he brings by September!