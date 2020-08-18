Cat Named Dennis Quaid Finds His Forever Home With The Hollywood Actor He’s Named After

A cat named Dennis Quaid has found his forever home with the Hollywood actor he’s named after.

It all went down at the Lynchburg Humane Society in Virginia where the 66-year-old actor learned about the 3-year-old black cat that had been in and out of shelters and was named after the star, according to KSAT.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Along With Shortages Of Toilet Paper And Hand Sanitizer, NYC Is Running Out Of Dogs)

“The Parent Trap” star reportedly found about the cat through a series called “Clear The Shelters” originally broadcast from WSLS and shared on NBC affiliates across the country. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Postpones Wedding To Laura Savoie Due To Coronavirus)

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist,” the superstar actor shared with the outlet. “I had to. I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid, who is part of a pet podcast called “The Pet Show” with co-host Jimmy Jellinek, will have to wait a bit longer before meeting his namesake due to coronavirus.

Jellinek flew from Los Angeles over the weekend to pick up the cat and the two will quarantine together before the Dennises can finally be together, per the report.

“Jimmy will be quarantining with Dennis the cat for a week or two since he had to travel, but after that Dennis and Dennis will finally meet in person!” the humane society’s Adoption Manager Danielle Ulmer told the outlet. “As far as I am aware they are keeping his name.”

“We all thought it was a prank,” she added. “We were like there is NO way Dennis Quaid heard about a cat from a little town in Virginia. I immediately started Googling all the information about their podcast to see if it was legit or not and when everything seemed to check out I was like well if it is real this will be the coolest thing to ever happen and if not we can at least laugh about it.”

Ulmer continued, “We have been naming pets after celebrities and characters for a while and this is the first time one of their namesakes has ever reached out to us.”