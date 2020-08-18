Trump Responds To Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech, Labels Obama Administration The ‘Most Corrupt In History’

President Donald Trump responded Tuesday morning to former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech Monday night.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he tweeted. “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.”

The president claimed that his administration built the “greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives.”

“And now am building an even greater economy than it was before,” he continued. (RELATED: Michelle Obama’s 2020 DNC Speech Urges Americans To Vote Early, By Mail, And ‘In Person’ If Possible)

He criticized the Obama administration’s handling of the Swine Flu outbreak and accused the “Corrupt Fake News Media” of giving Obama a “free pass.”

Finally, he accused the “ObamaBiden Administration” of being “the most corrupt in history.”

“It’s called Treason and more,” he wrote, referencing the counterintelligence investigation into his 2016 campaign. “Thanks for our very kind words Michelle!”

Obama’s speech, which closed Monday’s virtual DNC event, urged Americans to vote early, by mail, and in person if possible. She cast former Vice President Joe Biden as a “profoundly decent man” who would listen to “science.”

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012,” she stated. “We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can, we’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received, and then make sure our friends and families do the same.” (RELATED: White House Claims New York Lawsuit Against Trump, Postmaster General Is ‘Politically Motivated’)

Earlier in the speech, Obama relived her iconic 2016 DNC remarks, arguing that despite the current state of the country, she still believes that “going high is the only thing that works” when others go low.

