President Trump Grants Full Pardon For Susan B. Anthony On Anniversary Of 19th Amendment Adoption

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a full pardon for women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Anthony was convicted for illegally voting in Rochester, New York in 1873. Her case energized the women’s suffrage movement in the U.S., ultimately leading to the passage of the 19th Amendment on August 18th, 1920, which granted women the right to vote. Despite the success of the women’s suffrage movement, Anthony had never received a pardon.

“While I am president America will always honor its heroes,” Trump said at a White House event. “Later today I will be signing a full pardon for Susan B. Anthony … she got a pardon for a lot of other women, but she never put her name on the list.” (RELATED: Democrats Highlight Race, Downplay Need For Infanticide Legislation At Born-Alive Hearing)

BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Susan B. Anthony, found guilty by an all-male jury of illegal voting in 1872 presidential election. @CBSNews — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 18, 2020

Trump made the announcement during a White House event marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage. He was surrounded by female leaders of his administration as well as within the conservative movement, including Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James.

Trump had teased that he was planning to issue a major pardon this weekend, which came after discussing a potential pardon for former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 18, 2020

Trump said he is looking at a potential pardon for Snowden “very strongly.“