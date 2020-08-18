Ed Orgeron Says He’s ‘Convinced’ That LSU Will Play Football

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron believes the Tigers will play football in the fall.

With the SEC rolling towards playing the 2020 season, there is still a lot of time for things to go wrong. Yet, Coach O is feeling good.

According to Brooks Kubena, Orgeron said Tuesday, “I am convinced that we’re going to play. I think it’s the right thing to do… Again, I’m not a doctor and it’s not my decision. But that’s what I think.”

Keep it rolling, Coach O! I’m loving the optimism, and we need as much optimism as we can possibly find right now.

Several conferences and teams have already canceled their 2020 seasons, and it’s still an incredibly fluid situation as we battle coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

Yet, Coach O has never let his optimism waver. He’s been steady and strong since March, and he’s made it clear the Tigers intend on playing.

Now, with a little more than a month until the games get here, he’s not back down at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Let’s hope like hell LSU does whatever is necessary to take the field when the SEC opens play in late September. This country needs Coach O back in prime form with his guys.