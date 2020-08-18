Man Who Allegedly Lit House On Fire Engaged In Police Standoff For 5 Hours With Cinder Block Tied Around His Neck

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly set fire to his own home Monday night has been taken into custody after a 5-hour standoff with police, ABC6 News reported.

The suspect was arrested around 3 AM Tuesday morning after a SWAT team knocked him off the roof of his home following several hours of negotiations, according to the report. (RELATED: Three Officers Shot In Texas House Call Turned Hostage Situation)

A man is in custody after officials say he set fire to homes in the area of Delmar Dr & Windsor Cir. in Folcroft.

He was in a standoff on the roof with a rope & cinder block tied around his neck. Witnesses saw him pour liquid all over himself before police took him into custody. pic.twitter.com/pqSNHqZ8Wi — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 18, 2020

Folcroft Police Chief Bill Bair said that firefighters first responded to the fire around 10 PM. The man, who Bair said is possibly in his mid-30’s, was reportedly seen pacing back and forth on the roof with a rope and a cinderblock tied around his neck after firefighters put out the blaze.

While police were attempting to get the man off the roof, the fire started again, ABC6 reported. Nearby homes had smoke damage and high levels of carbon monoxide. One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Bair said that there was a possible argument in the home Monday night before the fire and a road rage incident involving the suspect last week, according to the report. A mental health evaluation need will be performed on the man, Bair added.

The suspect will face several charges, including arson, according to the report.