Guy Gets Knocked Out By A Brutal Punch In Insane Video

A guy got knocked out in brutal fashion in a video making the rounds online.

Old Row tweeted a video of two guys arguing in a living room, and one of the men ended the discussion with an absurd punch. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The second guy hit the deck and it was lights out. Watch the wild video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Folks, that’s about as bad as it gets when it comes to getting jacked up by a punch. The shirtless guy was out cold. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Those are actually the kinds of punches that can get really scary really fast. Your head hits the wrong way, and it’s game over. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You could end up with damage that can’t be fixed by simply sleeping it off. I don’t think that happened here, but that fella was lights out from the moment of contact. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Having said all that, this seems like a great time to remind people that fighting after you’re a young kid is a very dumb idea.

Short of needing to fight your way out of a serious situation, there’s no reason to be throwing hands. Grab a beer and chill out.

Trust me, the judge isn’t going to want to hear your badass story if you end up in handcuffs. Make smarter decisions, folks. Make better decisions.