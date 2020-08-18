LeBron James Wears A Hat With The Words ‘Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wore a Breonna Taylor hat Tuesday night prior to a playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Taylor was killed during a Louisville police shooting back in March, and she’s become a lightning rod in the NBA as players speak out for the police to be arrested. King James used his headgear to send that message Tuesday night, and also appeared to take a shot at Trump while doing it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The three-time NBA champion donned a hat that appeared to be MAGA hat, but the words “Great Again” were crossed out. Instead, the hat read, “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

Other members of the Lakers also wore the same hat. You can see photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 18, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT

Justice for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/vkDYRc0Eb1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 18, 2020

This right here is why the NBA is in serious trouble when it comes to the belief it’s now an activism league instead of a basketball league.

The ratings aren’t impressive, and LeBron James is still out here turning everything into a political debate. It just never ends with the players.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” LeBron responded to President Trump saying NBA players kneeling during the anthem is “disgraceful.” pic.twitter.com/LRiOP08pTL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2020

Whether or not you think the death of Taylor should be investigated, and maybe it should be, the average sports fan isn’t tuning in for that debate.

We can watch that on any news channel or search it out on the web. Sports are meant to be an escape. Instead, we’ve turned them into political debates and partisan arguments over the national anthem.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

I don’t know if returning to sports as normal is even an option anymore. It seems like social media has changed things forever.

Either way, let us know what you think in the comments about this move. I’ll be interested to hear it.