Matthew Stafford Throws Impressive Touchdown Pass To Kenny Golladay During Training Camp

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an incredible touchdown pass during a Monday practice.

The team tweeted a video of the superstar quarterback threading a needle to receiver Kenny Golladay in the end zone.

Watch the absurd pass below.

That’s one hell of an impressive pass, and there’s no other way to put it. If this is the energy Stafford is carrying into the 2020 season, then the Lions will be fine.

The NFL star had to miss a large chunk of 2019 because of a back injury, and the team was absolutely horrific without him on the field throwing passes.

Judging from the video above, I think it’s safe to say that Stafford is back to being in prime shape ahead of the 2020 season.

That’s good news for fans and the team because we all know how bad the Lions are without him leading the offense.

I can’t wait to see what he does this upcoming season. My expectations are high, and I have no doubt he’ll ball out.