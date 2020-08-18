‘The More She Talks, The Better Donald Trump Looks’: Mike Huckabee Wants DNC To Give Ocasio-Cortez 40 Minutes

Former Republican Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that the Democratic National Committee should give Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more speaking time.

Huckabee addressed complaints that the popular freshman congresswoman had only been offered 60 seconds to speak at her party’s convention, saying that he’d rather she got 40 minutes. “The more she talks, the better Donald Trump looks for the next four years,” he said. (RELATED: Mike Huckabee Says Trump Could Suck Coronavirus Out Of The Sick And It Wouldn’t Be Enough)

Host Melissa Francis pointed out the fact that former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich was getting more time — and a headline spot — on the convention’s opening night.

“Look how much time you’re giving AOC, who brings energy and excitement to the party and may or may not be the future of the party. Certainly, she’s more part of the party than John Kasich,” Francis said.

“I’m kind of bummed they’re only giving her a minute,” Huckabee replied. “I think you should get her 40 minutes. Let her talk about the Green New Deal and how much that’ll cost every single American family. How much it’ll cost to get things delivered to your door when we do that. I would love to have her explain how raising taxes and chasing people out of New York has really helped the economy there.”

Huckabee went on to argue that capitalism was the system that had lifted millions out of poverty throughout the world, adding, “You know, I think a minute is way too short. They ought to give her a lot more time. The more she talks, the better Donald Trump looks for the next four years.”

A number of critics agree with Huckabee’s assessment — that the DNC should have offered Ocasio-Cortez more time — although for very different reasons.

.@AOC needs more than 60 seconds if we’re fine wasting time & space bringing Bloomberg & Kasich. This is more proof the DNC still doesn’t understand the Democratic base, the youth, people of color, or the fact they are not a conservative party. It’s OK to be progressive. Its OK. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) August 13, 2020

AOC and the squad have arguably done more to bring young people into the Democaratic party than any congress people in resent history or possibly ever. She deserves more than 60 seconds to speak. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 13, 2020

Mike Bloomberg, John Kasich, Pete Buttigieg and 60 seconds of pre-recorded, officially approved AOC is in fact the perfect representation of the Dem party. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 13, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s prerecorded 60-second remarks are scheduled to air Tuesday during the second night of the DNC Convention.