Minnesota Gophers QB Tanner Morgan Says The Big 10 Made The ‘Right’ Decision By Canceling Football In The Fall

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan thinks the Big 10 made the correct call by canceling the 2020 football season.

The Big 10 canceled the fall season because of coronavirus, and there's been a horrific backlash in response. Yet Morgan thinks it was the right thing to do.

The star QB said the following about the situation, according to the Star Tribune:

Everybody involved from our side at the University of Minnesota and the Big Ten, they did what was right…The Big Ten did what they thought was best for player health and safety, and I commend them for being the conference that actually put player health and safety first.

Give me a break. What an absolutely weak response from one of the best players in the Big 10. I want to puke right now. That’s how disgusted I am.

Why is Morgan out here defending the Big 10? We’re all supposed to be united in a war against the conference.

We’re damn sure not supposed to be defending it.

Maybe Morgan knew the Gophers were going to get shellacked again by the Badgers, and didn’t want that humiliation to happen in front of America.

That makes sense. At least I’d respect it if he came out and said that, but he just defended the conference. It’s pathetic.

Be better, Morgan. Be much better!