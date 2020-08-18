OJ Simpson Says America Has Always Been Great

O.J. Simpson believes America has always been great.

The legendary NFL running back posted a Twitter video for his followers on Tuesday explaining how he doesn’t like the word “Again” in the “Make America Great Again” slogan. Why? Because in the eyes of Simpson, we’ve always been great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Correct me if I’m wrong, through all those presidents, America was great. We were the number one nation there is,” Simpson said after rattling off every president since Harry Truman.

You can watch his full comments below.

You know this video is going to trigger some people. Simpson is out here talking about how America has always been incredible isn’t going to sit well with some.

Here’s the thing, and I think most of you will agree: He’s not wrong. He’s not wrong at all. Yes, America has had some serious flaws and mistakes throughout our nation’s history.

However, I challenge any of you to find a nation that is better than the USA. You can’t do it. Despite all our flaws, we still dominate the world, which is what Simpson is getting at.

It’s great to see somebody with his platform have overwhelming pride in this beautiful country that we call home.

You don’t see that very often at all these days.

As always, it’s incredible how rational Simpson is on Twitter. In a society full of morons on social media, he plays it shockingly down the middle and straightforward.