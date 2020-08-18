Oddsmakers Predict Georgia Will Win The Most SEC Football Games

Georgia has the best projected win total in the SEC for the upcoming football season.

According to numbers released from The Action Network, Georgia’s projected win total is at 8.29 for the 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is second at 7.89 and Florida is third at 7.66.

I’m actually surprised that Alabama isn’t at the top of the list. In my mind, we have to believe that Alabama is the best team in the conference.

Yes, they have some tough games against LSU, Georgia and Auburn, but we still always have to go with Nick Saban entering any given season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

After all, the man has run the SEC for a decade. He knows what he’s doing. LSU lost large chunks of their team, and Georgia hasn’t won a national title under Kirby Smart.

Until something different happens, you just have to ride with Saban and the Crimson Tide. That’s not to say the Bulldogs can’t get the job done.

It’ll just be a bit of a surprise if they win more games than the Crimson Tide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Aug 17, 2020 at 5:19pm PDT

No matter what, I’m excited for games to get here. That much is for sure!