‘I Think There’s An Awakening’: Senior Policy Analyst Talks Women’s Suffrage And Black Voters

Patrice Onwuka, a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the role of Black voters in 2020 and more.

August 18th marked the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. During a celebration of the 19th Amendment at the White House, President Donald Trump announced a full pardon for women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony. (RELATED: President Trump Grants Full Pardon For Susan B. Anthony On Anniversary Of 19th Amendment Adoption)

“It’s amazing to me that no other president before now has considered even pardoning her,” Onwuka said. “It’s a symbolic day. It’s a symbolic gesture. It certainly doesn’t mean that suddenly women’s rights have taken a thousand steps forward.”

As the November election quickly approaches, Onwuka discussed why Trump and other Republicans often have a lower approval rate among Black voters. According to a recent Pew Research study, Joe Biden holds an 89% to 8% margin over the president.

“After Lyndon B. Johnson famously said he would have the Black vote — the Democratic Party would get the Black vote for decades to come,” she explained, “there was really a migration — a generational migration – from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.”

She continued, “unfortunately, the Democratic Party of the past 20-30 years and a lot of their policies have not borne the fruit for the Black community that they were supposed to.”

Onwuka also discussed the significance of the women’s suffrage movement, the role of Black voters in this year’s presidential election and more.

