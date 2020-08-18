Three Penn State Football Players Face Drug Charges

Three Penn State football players have been hit with drug charges.

According to a Monday report from the Centre Daily Times, Devyn Ford, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace were hit with drug charges after officers responded to a fire alarm going off August 2 in their apartment. Officers allegedly found marijuana on the floor, two tabs of LSD and paraphernalia in the apartment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ford was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Wormley was hit with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and Wallace was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the same report.

All of them are due back in court at the end of September.

Honestly, I’m a bit stunned we’re still charging people over a little bit of weed. Is it 2020 or the 1950s?

While I wouldn’t encourage somebody to smoke weed, I think charging three college football players for allegedly possessing weed and paraphernalia is a bit absurd.

It’s weed. It’s not meth. The NFL doesn’t even suspend players for weed anymore. Yet, Penn State football players will get in trouble for it!

Get with the times! It’s legal in large chunks of America.

As for the alleged LSD, I’m not even going to weigh in on that, but probably not the smartest thing in the world for college football players to allegedly have.

Ultimately, I’d be shocked if the hammer gets dropped on these three. James Franklin will probably be the toughest punishment they face.

Be smarter about your alleged decisions, but let’s also not ruin careers and futures over some alleged weed.