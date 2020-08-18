REPORT: Big 10 Could Backtrack On The Decision To Cancel The Football Season

Pressure on the Big 10 might cause the conference to reconsider the decision to cancel the football season.

As everyone knows, the Big 10 made the horrific decision to cancel the football season because of coronavirus, and all hell has broken loose in the days that have followed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bill Rabinowitz, there’s now the belief that the conference might reconsider the decision. He cited an unnamed attorney who works within football programs who believes “that the pressure from parents, players and some schools will result in the Big Ten reconsidering its cancellation of fall sports. COVID-19 might force re-cancellation but expects a second chance.”

An attorney I respect who long worked inside college football programs predicts that the pressure from parents, players and some schools will result in Big Ten reconsidering its cancellation of fall sports. COVID-19 might force re-cancellation but expects a second chance. 1/ — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) August 18, 2020

The lawyer – not Tom Mars – said if waiver liability is, well, waived, that would be a big development. The new saliva-based COVID-19 test also could be a big step toward a second look. 2/2 — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) August 18, 2020

I hope like hell this report turns out to be true. Nothing would make me happier at all. It’s been a war in the world of college football ever since the Big 10 pulled the plug.

Kevin Warren has been getting the tar beaten out of him online and by people objecting to his decision everywhere.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

The fact that the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are speeding towards a season only makes the Big 10 look even worse. It looks like the Big 10 and Kevin Warren have no idea what the hell they’re doing.

Now, after all the pressure put on them from people all over the country, it sounds like the conference is contemplating a reversal in course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

If the Big 10 actually flips and plays football, I will become the most unbearable person on the internet as I declare victory.

Even if you all hate it, it’s still worth it to get football back! Let’s play some football!