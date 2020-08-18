REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t The Patriots ‘Clear’ Starting Quarterback Right Now

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn’t taking all the first team reps in camp.

According to the Providence Journal, Newton split snaps with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer during camp Monday, and “there was no clear first-team quarterback.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Is there anyone who thinks Cam Newton won’t be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots? Is there anyone at all?

While I’m sure Jarrett Stidham has a lengthy future ahead of him in the NFL, the Pats didn’t bring in Cam so that he could ride the pine.

When you pull off a roster move like that, you do it to get results. That’s just the way it works.

Cam Newton doing QB drills at Pats’ first fully padded practice ???? @brgridiron (via @ISteeleABC6)pic.twitter.com/BfNv55xYAC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 17, 2020

Also, if Cam Newton is healthy and even close to his former self on the football field, then Jarrett Stidham has no shot of starting.

While Newton’s play dropped off in his final years with the Panthers, there’s no doubt he used to be a beast.

If he gets back to that level, then the Patriots are going to be cruising.

Reps might get split in camp for awhile, but make no mistake about it, Cam Newton is starting at QB for the Patriots in 2020.