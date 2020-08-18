Rose McGowan Calls Kamala Harris Out Over Past Donation From Weinstein

Rose McGowan called out presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, and asked what she did with a past donation from now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

“Did you return the money Weinstein gave you?” the 46-year-old actress tweeted to her followers after the California senator was named Biden’s VP. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“@SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you?” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you? https://t.co/vQmcCllRDB — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 12, 2020

The “Charmed” star’s post included a retweet of a post that showed Harris took donations from Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump for her 2014 reelection campaign for California attorney general.

It’s hard to say which is more revealing of the fatal rot at the core of American politics, the fact that Trump and his daughter sent checks to Harris’ campaigns or that Harris greedily cashed them. https://t.co/kfwRRNI2X3 — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) August 11, 2020

In 2017 when the reports broke about sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, various Democrats announced they would be donating money they got from the disgraced movie producer to various charities. Harris was one of them, per USA Today.

According to the report:

Weinstein donated $5,000 to Harris — $2,500 in 2014 when she was running for attorney general and another $2,500 during her run for Senate in 2017, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The piece noted that Harris planned to donate the $5,000 she received from Weinstein to Equal Rights Advocates, a women’s rights organization based in California.

When someone replied to the actress with that information, she wrote simply, “Good. Still creepy. Everyone knew.”

As previously reported, Weinstein is currently behind bars serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, per Page Six.