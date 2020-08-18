Report: Ryan Reynolds Sells Aviation Gin For $610 Million

Ryan Reynolds’ company Aviation Gin sold for a reported $610 million as part of a larger purchase of Davos Brands by alcoholic drinks group Diageo.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” the 43-year-old actor shared in a statement through Diageo to Forbes in a piece published Monday. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Actor Ryan Reynolds sold Aviation Gin for a reported $610 million https://t.co/w4iGkcMhJ9 pic.twitter.com/sv6eE3GLXh — Forbes (@Forbes) August 17, 2020

“What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring,” he added. “Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with.” (RELATED: ‘Deadpool 2’ Stuntwoman Killed On Set Filming Motorcycle Scene)

Reynolds continued, “I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

According to the report:

Aviation, for its part, is the second largest US driver within the super premium gin segment. And Reynolds’ star power has had a lot to do with its rapid growth. In 2019, Aviation grew volumes at over 100%, adding the highest number of cases and accounting for 40% of super premium gin segment growth according to figures released by Diageo.

The entire purchase by Diageo includes Aviation Gin along with such brands as Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal, and TYKU Sake.

According to the outlet, the deal includes an initial upfront payment of $335 million with the rest based on the performance of the brand over the next decade.

The deal is similar to the acquisition in 2017 by the company when it purchased George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila for $1 billion, per People magazine.

Reynolds reacted to the deal with a hilarious out-of-office message that mentions his pal Clooney.

“In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f–k themselves in the last 24 hours,” the “Deadpool” star shared.

“My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought,” he added. “To the point, to those listed below, I’m sorry… and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!”

The list of people included his wife Blake Lively, The Rock, George Clooney, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, and so much more.