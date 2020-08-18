The SEC Releases 2020 Football Schedule

The SEC has released the 2020 football schedule, and there are a few games that stand out above the rest.

The entire schedule dropped Monday night as fans eagerly await the start of football during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

LSU vs. Alabama Nov. 14, Alabama vs. Auburn Nov. 28, Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Nov. 28, LSU vs. Florida Oct. 17 and Georgia vs. Florida Nov. 7 are all games we need to circle on the calendar.

You can see the full schedule below.

Every single game mentioned above is going to be a great one. Those are five great games that fans can get excited about this fall.

Even the week one schedule is a solid start. Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on the defending national champs LSU.

That’s a hell of a way to get things kicked off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT

Overall, it just feels great to have football rolling in the fall. The SEC has done everything possible to play, and the conference should be applauded.

When the Big 10 cowered, the SEC pushed forward, and now we have the full schedule. It’s packed with great games, and I can’t wait to watch them unfold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

Let us know in the comments the game you’re most excited about! It’s going to be a fun fall.