‘Stranger Things’ Creators Say ‘Season Four Won’t Be The End’

“Stranger Things” creators shared huge news that the highly-anticipated season 4 of the Netflix series is not “the end.”

“Season four won’t be the end,” one of the creators of the popular series on the streaming site, Ross Duffer, told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

“We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” he added. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The ‘80s themed sci-fi thriller is still going strong after third season treated fans to a summer of adventures centered around the local Starcourt Mall and otherworld dangers.

As for what fans can expect for season 4, the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, are not letting out a whole lot of information, but do promise something different than what fans have seen.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

“We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again,” Ross explained. “With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors.”

“We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much,” he added. “There’s a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary.”

And the creators said once it’s safe to start filming things will get underway again.

“Everyone’s excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back,” Ross said.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts,” Matt added. “For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.”