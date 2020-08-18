Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Revenge Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’

The upcoming movie “The Secrets We Keep” looks incredibly unsettling.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “In post-World War II America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, audiences are in for a crazy time as we watch this woman torture the hell out of man she thinks is a Nazi. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks nice and dark, which we all know I’m big on. As the kids say these days, I’m here for this kind of action.

Ever since “True Detective” season one aired on HBO, I’ve been hooked on shows and movies of that nature.

The cast for this movie is also outstanding. Noomi Rapace was outstanding in “Jack Ryan” and Joel Kinnaman was excellent in “House of Cards.”

Both of them are outstanding talents, and now it looks like they’ll be sharing a ton of screen time together. That should excite fans everywhere.

There’s also nothing Americans love more than a great revenge story, especially when it involves a potential Nazi.

Killing Nazis is as American as cheeseburgers, brats and cold beers on the 4th of July.

You can catch “The Secrets We Keep” starting September 16. It looks like it’s going to be great.