Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in the polls by 7.7 points according to a Real Clear Politics average, and the left has gone full-tilt on a conspiracy theory which claims that Trump is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) ahead of an election that is expected to see an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Biden Ahead, The Left Goes Full-Tilt On Election Conspiracy Theory
(Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
Varun Hukeri Reporter
