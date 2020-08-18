Editorial

Tulsa Suspends Football Practices After 8 Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tulsa v Houston

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tulsa has suspended football practices because of coronavirus.

According to Kelly Hines, the Golden Hurricanes suspended football practice after eight players tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another eight players who might have been in contact with the infected players have also been placed into isolation. While practices are stopped, weight training is expected to continue.

Well, this certainly isn’t the update we needed right now. We’ve been cruising in the world of college football when it comes to testing.

It seems like there haven’t really been any major issues at all lately. Things seemed to be going well.

 

Now, Tulsa has slammed the pause button on practices because of coronavirus. This isn’t the direction we need to be trending in.

Tulsa might not be a P5 team, but they’re still an FBS program. We need every FBS team as healthy as possible. We need everyone playing!

 

As I always say, the sick players should be kept isolated, let them heal up and then bring them back into the locker room.

The last thing Tulsa needs is for the entire locker room to get decimated.

 

Let’s hope Tulsa bounces back sooner than later. We need everyone playing in the fall! That much is for sure.