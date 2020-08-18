Tulsa Suspends Football Practices After 8 Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tulsa has suspended football practices because of coronavirus.

According to Kelly Hines, the Golden Hurricanes suspended football practice after eight players tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another eight players who might have been in contact with the infected players have also been placed into isolation. While practices are stopped, weight training is expected to continue.

#TulsaFB has paused practice until further notice. Eight players have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in insolation; an additional eight who came in direct contact with them are in quarantine. — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) August 17, 2020

The rest of the #TulsaFB team (minus 16 players in insolation or quarantine) will continue strength and conditioning training and team meetings while practice is paused. — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) August 17, 2020

Well, this certainly isn’t the update we needed right now. We’ve been cruising in the world of college football when it comes to testing.

It seems like there haven’t really been any major issues at all lately. Things seemed to be going well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Football (@tulsa_football) on Aug 12, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

Now, Tulsa has slammed the pause button on practices because of coronavirus. This isn’t the direction we need to be trending in.

Tulsa might not be a P5 team, but they’re still an FBS program. We need every FBS team as healthy as possible. We need everyone playing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Football (@tulsa_football) on Aug 7, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

As I always say, the sick players should be kept isolated, let them heal up and then bring them back into the locker room.

The last thing Tulsa needs is for the entire locker room to get decimated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa Football (@tulsa_football) on Aug 8, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

Let’s hope Tulsa bounces back sooner than later. We need everyone playing in the fall! That much is for sure.