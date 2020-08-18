Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’ Draws Nearly 4 Million Live Viewers On The Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” put up some monster TV ratings Sunday night with the new episode “Meaner than Evil.”

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the ninth episode of season three was watched live on the Paramount Network by 3.994 million people. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

The numbers don’t include streaming which always bumps up the final data.

Stop me if you’ve heard this sentence before. A new episode of “Yellowstone” aired, and it put up absurd TV ratings.

I love the fact “Yellowstone dominates the TV ratings. It’ll never get old, and it’s a great reminder that America actually loves outstanding television.

“Meaner than Evil” was also a hell of an episode. Wade Morrow got strung up for his attack on Teeter and Colby and Walker is back on the ranch.

Now, we have one episode left, and I can’t wait to see what we get. It’s crazy to me that season three has already pretty much come and gone.

I guess time sure does fly when you’re having a blast watching the Duttons run over everyone to defend the ranch.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network for the season three finale. It should be an epic time!