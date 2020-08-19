Education Specialist At Federal Prison Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Two Female Inmates

An education specialist who worked at a corrections facility in Alabama was sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting two women in custody several times and lying about it, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Adrian L. Stargell, 29, pleaded guilty in April to assaulting two women at the Federal Correctional Institution – Aliceville in Alabama between 2017 to 2018 when he was an education specialist at the prison, according to a DOJ press release. Stargell also pleaded guilty for lying to Office of the Inspector General investigators about charges, the DOJ said. (Related: Creator Of Website That Doxxes ‘Cop Callers’ Served Prison Time For Sending Death Threat)

“Stargell’s job was to help advance inmates’ rehabilitation through education,” Special Agent James F. Boyersmith of the OIG Miami Field Office said, according to the press release.

“Instead, he abused his power, sexually assaulted two inmates, and lied to try to cover up his actions. This kind of conduct will not be tolerated. Special Agents at the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to ensure that anyone who commits these kinds of despicable acts are brought to justice,” Boyersmith continued.

Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Two Women on Multiple Occasions and Lying to Investigators https://t.co/hXIP7KFb5F — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) August 19, 2020



Stargell was sentenced to three and a half years prison and three years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

“Today justice was served for the victims of these egregious crimes,” Interim U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama said, according to the press release.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who abuse authority and prey on vulnerable people in their care,” Escalona continued.

The Department of Justice Northern District of Alabama’s press information officer Stacy Crane did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

