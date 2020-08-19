Alabama, Tennessee And Texas A&M All Cap Football Stadium Capacity

Several more SEC football teams have capped stadium capacity for the upcoming season.

Alabama will cap capacity at 20%, Tennessee will cap capacity at 25% and Texas A&M is planning for capacity to be at 30%, according to reports.

Texas A&M will have about 30 percent capacity for home football games “as of today” & could change depending on local/state health requirements — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 18, 2020

Tennessee AD Phil Fulmer just announced in a press conference with @GovBillLee that he anticipates Vols will have 25% seating capacity this fall in Neyland Stadium. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2020

NEW: Alabama has announced its ticket plan for the 2020 football season including approximately 20 percent capacity and a facemask requirement at BDS and no tailgating activities on campus. UA announced the policy in an e-mail sent to Tide Pride members. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) August 18, 2020

These are all pretty similar numbers, with Texas A&M taking the lead at 30%. As I’ve now said many times, I’ll be a bit surprised if SEC teams or any other football team has a ton of fans in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Until I see it happen with my own eyes, I’m just not going to believe it. We have some teams who are refusing to play, and the Aggies, Crimson Tide and Volunteers are planning on loading up their stadiums.

It’s pretty wild to see the differences.

I certainly hope all three stadiums have fans in them when games get rolling in the SEC at the end of September.

We all know that SEC football fans are on a different level. They’re passionate people who love their teams, and they’re meant to be in the stadiums cheering and drinking.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has stolen that to a large degree.

Finally, how dumb is the Big 10 going to look if the SEC plays a season and has fans at games? Kevin Warren might never bounce back from that.