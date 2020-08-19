Anonymous Coach: ‘Sam Ehlinger Is A Real Dude’

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has earned himself the respect of people around the Big 12.

In a piece from Athlon about anonymous coaches opening up about teams around the Big 12, one coach had very high praise for the man slinging it for the Longhorns.

“Sam Ehlinger is a real dude. If this was the league, he’d be considered the pro’s pro, the guy you use as an example off the field,” the coach explained.

I couldn’t agree more. Ehlinger is the perfect example of the kind of man I want leading my football team.

On the field, he’s an incredibly impressive athlete, can run the football with the best of them at the quarterback position, is a grinder, has an NFL body and has the it-factor you simply can’t teach.

When it comes to his leadership, he’s about as good as you’ll ever find. Men want to follow him, and it’s that simple.

You’re either born with that kind of trait or you’re not. Ehlinger has it in spades.

Now, it’s time to find out if Ehlinger can restore Texas to glory in his final season of college ball. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.