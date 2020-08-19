Appalachian State Suspends Football Practice After Multiple Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Appalachian State has suspended football practice because of coronavirus.

According to Ethan Joyce, the school said in an email that football activities were suspended after multiple players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 11 team members have the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Practices have been suspended “until further notice.”

Appalachian State University says in an email to students, faculty and staff that it has identified a COVID -19 cluster associated with the football team. 11 total: seven students and four staffers. App State AD Doug Gillin has suspended football practice until further notice. — Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) August 19, 2020

Well, this is about the worst kind of update we could have right now in August. App. State is slated to start games September 12.

That might be kind of hard to do if the program isn’t even practicing after the halfway point of August. Seems difficult to say the least.

Right now, we need as many teams as possible practicing and staying healthy. College football is already on the brink after the Big 10 and PAC-12 went down.

The last thing we need is more college programs falling. If things get much worse, it could set off a chain reaction.

Let’s keep that negativity out of your minds for the time being. Let’s just try to remain positive and hope that App. State bounces back in a big way.