Obama At DNC: ‘Donald Trump Hasn’t Grown Into The Job Because He Can’t’

Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump during his Wednesday address at the Democratic National Convention, saying Trump has “no interest” in living up to the expectations of American citizens.

Obama came as the penultimate address of the DNC‘s third night, just before Sen. Kamala Harris. Obama argued Trump has failed to lead the U.S. amid the coronavirus, has threatened the right to vote ahead of the November election, and has failed to live up to the decency of the office of president. (RELATED: White House Claims New York Lawsuit Against Trump, Postmaster General Is ‘Politically Motivated’)



“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said. “This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win, so we’ve got to get busy.”

Obama’s speech also leaned into a larger message from the DNC’s night, urging Americans to vote early by mail if possible, as well as to vote in person. He urged Americans who may be feeling disaffected with the political system to trust it and remember the sacrifices made by earlier civil rights activists under far worse circumstances.

Trump responded to Obama’s speech live on Twitter, hitting the former president for revelations regarding the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump also pointed to Obama’s seeming reluctance to endorse Biden’s presidential run in the early days of the Democratic primary.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Biden also hit Trump during Obama’s speech, quoting the former president’s words in reaction to Trump’s tweet. (RELATED: Michelle Obama’s 2020 DNC Speech Urges Americans To Vote Early, By Mail, And ‘In Person’ If Possible)

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” https://t.co/TB3o7KE6GI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Obama’s address was followed soon after by Harris.