Report: ‘The Batman’ Ready To Start Filming Again In UK Following Pandemic Shutdown

Filming is reportedly set to restart in the United Kingdom for the new “Batman” film following a shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Sources with knowledge shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Thursday, that production will resume in September in the U.K. for the highly-anticipated film “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

Shooting for the movie will reportedly get started in early September at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden after everything had to come to a halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: BEN AFFLECK IS OUT AS ‘THE BATMAN’ DIRECTOR)

A total of 7 weeks of production on the film had taken place before the pandemic put things on hold, with insiders sharing that another three months is needed to shoot all the material for the film.

The piece went on to note that crew members reportedly started constructing sets for the movie this month.

With the delay in production, the movie house has already announced a new release date of Oct. 1, 2021 instead of the original plan to release it June of next year.

As previously reported, director of the “Batman” film Matt Reeves revealed back in April that they’ve “actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, looking at takes, and what’s to come.”