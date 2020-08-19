Bear Jumps From A Deck To A Tree In Awesome Video

An absurd viral video shows a black bear pulling off an impressive display of athleticism.

Twitter user @HolyCow_Inc posted a video of a bear climbing up a back deck, walking on the handrail and then jumping to a tree.

Does that sound absurd? Just wait until you see the actual video. It is incredible.

Bears are natural gymnasts. pic.twitter.com/kfA78ieekT — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) August 19, 2020

We might not have much of a fighting chance against the bears if this is what they're capable of. I don't know how many humans I know who could have done that.

Yet, that bear pulled it off like it was no big deal at all. The bear just jumped, stuck the landing and carried on.

If that's not awesome, then I don't know what is.

Imagine looking out your window, seeing the nice weather and then watching that happen. Would you even do it? Would you even believe it was real?

I’d probably think I was drunk or dreaming. I honestly had no idea bears were capable of something like this.

It’s going to be hard to top that video for a minute or two. That is for sure!