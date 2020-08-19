BEHRENS: As Kamala Harris Takes The National Spotlight, It’s Lights Out For California Families

While California’s families have no power, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris gets a pass.

Senator Harris is set to formally accept the nomination for vice president this week, but thanks to her embrace of radical environmentalism, her constituents might have trouble seeing it.

Millions of California’s families went without power last week as her state experienced an oppressive heat wave. The state was forced to impose blackouts as the need for power far outweighed the supply, leaving the sick and elderly vulnerable to temperatures above 100 degrees. The latest power cuts come less than a year after some sounded the warning of future brownouts and blackouts.

The reason why The Golden State lacks juice is clear — their leaders embraced the unreliable green agenda and it’s failing just as their residents need it most. Not surprisingly, Senator Harris, who often talks about environmental justice and the need to destroy the fossil fuel industry, is noticeably absent while homes go without power.

How does Senator Harris reconcile her radical energy ideas with the current plight facing California’s families? Her enablers in the media aren’t asking.

However, when it comes to the consequences of the radical green agenda, it’s not unusual for Kamala Harris to cut the power at any moment.

Look no further than early 2019 when Senator Harris signed on as a co-sponsor to the disaster known as the Green New Deal. She proudly declared:

“We don’t have much time to make the urgent changes we need to protect ourselves and our planet.”

Yet, less than two months after her principled stand the Green New Deal was brought for a vote in the Senate and Kamala Harris could only vote “present.” It appears unreliability extends beyond California’s power supply and also includes Joe Biden’s VP pick.

California should serve as a warning to the rest of the country about the Biden/Harris energy plan. Go green, you’ll be left in the dark … and broke.

Families in California pay a whopping 46 percent more for electricity than the national average and a 55 percent premium when filling their cars with gas. Small business owners shell out nearly 70 percent more for the power that cuts out when you need it most. It appears the only thing you can trust when it comes to the Biden/Harris plan is the fact we’ll all have to pay a lot more, even those who will find themselves without a job.

Senator Harris unashamedly supports a ban on oil fracking. Such a position would kill 19 million American jobs and decrease our GDP by $7 trillion. How do Biden/Harris reconcile their promises to the radical eco-left with the destruction it’ll cost America’s families? Again, their enablers in the media aren’t asking.

In a fair world, Senator Harris would face the tough questions about how her radical environmentalism is hurting her state. Instead, she’ll get a pass as she steps to the virtual national stage this week.

It appears they’d rather leave us all in the dark, just like California’s families.

Larry Behrens is the Western States Director for Power The Future, an organization fighting for America’s Energy Workers. He previously served as Communications Director for New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez. You can find him on Twitter at @larrybehrens and @PTFNewMexico or email at larry@powerthefuture.com.