Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Releases Open Letter, Says The Decision To Cancel Football ‘Will Not Be Revisited’

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter Wednesday night.

Following massive outrage from the decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic, the man running the Big 10 released a lengthy letter, and made it clear that the call to cancel the fall season isn’t being changed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts,” Warren explained.

You can read the whole letter in the tweet below where Warren tries to explain the logic behind the decision. Believe as much of it as you want.

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

What a bunch of cowards. Every single one of them who allowed this to happen is a coward. It’s that simple.

Warren can try to justify it all he wants right now, but it’s too little too late. It’s just not good enough.

Keep in mind that Warren’s own son plays football at Mississippi State! How can football be safe enough for his child but not for the Big 10.

The damage that will be done from this decision won’t be reversed for decades to come. Our programs will become second tier, local communities will be devastated and for what?

Watch the ACC, Big 12 and SEC play without any issues. Seriously, it’s disgraceful how this unfolded.

It’s going to be an ugly fall in Big 10 country. I hope it was worth it!