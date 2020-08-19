Billie Eilish Implores Americans To Vote For Joe Biden Because ‘Our Lives And The World Depend On It’

Singer Billie Eilish rebuked President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday and said the world depends on former Vice President Joe Biden becoming president.

After a series of monologues about climate change during the third day of the convention, Eilish expressed her thoughts on the Trump Administration, affirming that Biden is the leader equipped with the ability to fix America’s problems.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” she begins her monologue. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID-19 not deny them.

“Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts with voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who’s building a team who shares our values.”

She then implores Americans to vote for Biden. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and voting for Joe Biden. We can not sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do.” (RELATED: Highlights From The First Night Of The Democratic Convention)

Eilish, who reached voting age in December 2019, has been critical of Trump in the past, especially during the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in May 2020. She lashed out on white people who use the phrase “all lives matter” in an Instagram post, saying “IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F–KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F–KING MIND,” according to Fox.