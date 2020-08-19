Superstar Brandy Opens Up About Battle With Depression, Shares New Album Is Coming

Brandy opened up about feeling trapped by her “perfect” public image after finding success as a teenager and her nearly-decade long battle with depression.

“I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” the 41-year-old singer, born Brandy Norwood, shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: This Rapper Said Sony Has ‘A Slave Mentality’ For What It Did To Kesha)

“I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense,” she added. (RELATED: Ayesha Curry Says Postpartum Depression Led Her To Get ‘Most Botched Boob Job’ Ever)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Aug 19, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Brandy continued, “I remember laying in bed super depressed. I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'”

The “Moesha” star shared that if it wasn’t for her daughter Sy’rai, now 18, she “wouldn’t be” here.

“The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through,” the pop star said.

Now after nearly a decade out of the spotlight, Brandy said with the help of meditation, therapy and her faith she is back and ready to release her first album in eight years titled, “B7.”

“I’m in a place now where I can be proud of moving in the right direction,” the superstar singer shared.