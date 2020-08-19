Colbert Mocks Clinton: He Shouldn’t Be Saying ‘What Should Happen In The Oval Office’

Late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked former President Bill Clinton’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, saying that Clinton should not be lecturing “anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office.”

Clinton criticized President Donald Trump in his Tuesday speech, saying that Trump spends “hours a day watching TV” and “zapping people on social media,” Newsweek reported Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘You Better Get Some Ice For That’: Here’s What To Know About Bill Clinton And #METOO Allegations)

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world, well we are the only major industrial country to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton said, the publication reported. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center, instead it’s a storm center. It’s only chaos.”

Colbert said that Clinton made a “good point” about Trump but added: “I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office. Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns,” according to Newsweek.

His comments refer to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky while he was president of the United States and she was a 22-year-old White House intern.

Lewinsky discussed the experience in light of the #MeToo movement with Vanity Fair in February 2018, saying that the relationship consensual and would not label it “sexual assault,” but also believes that it constituted “a gross abuse of power.”

“I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent,” she said. “Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

Colbert also referenced Clinton’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing an image of Clinton looking stunned as he said, “Bill Clinton, seen here finding out Ghislaine Maxwell was just arrested.”

Clinton’s speech came after the Daily Mail published photographs on Tuesday showing Clinton leaning back in an airport chair dressed in a yellow shirt and tan slacks, smiling as alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies rubs his shoulders.

Davies told the Daily Mail that the photos were taken in September 2002 after Clinton fell asleep on Epstein’s plane when Clinton and Epstein were traveling to Africa on a humanitarian trip.

Clinton was 56 at the time of the photos, and Davies was 22, the publication reported.

Davies told the Daily Mail that Maxwell had urged her to give him a neck massage after Clinton complained of having a stiff neck from his nap.

“Would you mind giving it a crack,” Clinton allegedly asked Davies, she told the Daily Mail.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” she said.

Davies has claimed that Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her and that Epstein raped her several times, according to the Daily Mail.

