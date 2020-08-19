Cordarrelle Patterson Says Mitch Trubisky Is A ‘Whole New Player’

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is apparently a much better player going into the 2020 season.

The Bears brought in Nick Foles this past offseason, and there’s many people (me) who expect the Super Bowl champion to start. However, at least one of Trubisky’s teammates thinks he’s greatly improved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on Jun 25, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT

Bears running back Cordarrelle Patterson told NFL.com, “He actually looks like a whole new player this year. I see it in his eyes and everything. He’s got that fire in him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition, it brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited to see what him and Nick can do for that job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on May 8, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT

Below is a live look at my reaction to these comments.

If there was ever a situation that was “I’ll believe it when I see it,” this is it. You almost have to feel bad for Mitch Trubisky.

He entered the league with so much hype after being the second overall pick in the draft, and his career has gone nowhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on May 4, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes was in the same draft class, picked after him and has become an absolute force in the NFL.

It’s kind of hard to shake that shadow, and now, the Bears have Nick Foles in the mix. To say things haven’t gone will would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Will Trubisky turn it around? I have no idea, but I’m not buying it until I see. That much is for sure. I don’t care what his teammates say. Until I see it on the field, I’m not believing that Trubiksy has evolved into a star.