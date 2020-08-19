Here’s What You Missed From The Second Night Of The Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate Tuesday night after delegates from 57 states and territories convened virtually to vote.

Democratic speakers on the second night of the Democratic National Convention included former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Jill Biden and 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry. Multiple speakers touched on healthcare and criticized Trump before the roll-call vote started.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center, instead it’s a storm center, there’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes: [Trump’s] determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame,” Clinton said.

WATCH:



Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said that the U.S. is divided and that Trump is “doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way.” Referring to Biden, Powell said, “what a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul.”

Kerry said that when Trump travels abroad it ends up being a “blooper reel” rather than advancing to foreign policy, adding that Trump “breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators.”

“America deserves a president that is looked up to, not laughed at,” Kerry said. “The only person he’s interested in defending is himself. This is the bottom line, our interests, our ideals, and our brave men and women in uniform can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump.”

Kerry added that Trump “pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections” and “does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops.” (RELATED: John Kerry Suggests Republicans Are Doing To Biden What They Did To Him In 2004)

Top DNC Speaker Susan Molinari Made Millions Lobbying For Russia, Federal Records Show https://t.co/LrBhl9jdEB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates echoed Kerry’s message, and said that “rather than standing up to Vladimir Putin, [Trump] fawns over a dictator who is still trying to interfere in our elections.”

“He’s even trying to sabotage our postal service, to keep people from being able to vote,” Yates added. Democrats have advocated for large scale mail-in voting, though Coronavirus Task Force Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with National Geographic that “there’s no reason” voting in person can’t be done if guidelines are followed.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former union president Bob King nominated Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as a formality, the Daily Caller reported.

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. John Carney of Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware cast the final votes for his nomination, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Jill Biden closed out the convention with an emotional message about the tragic experiences she’s shared with Joe. “I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole,” she said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.